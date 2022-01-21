Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.61 Billion

Analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to post sales of $9.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.32 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $5.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year sales of $38.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.50 billion to $41.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $41.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.84 billion to $46.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAA shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.55.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.17. 5,187,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,318,261. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.58 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -600.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Blackstone Inc increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 35,032,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,969,000 after purchasing an additional 459,082 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,164 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,945,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,136,000 after purchasing an additional 297,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 20.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,489,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 17.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,978,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,801 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

