Ixcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Ixcoin has traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar. Ixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $2.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0824 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Ixcoin

Ixcoin (IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,238,209 coins. The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Ixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

