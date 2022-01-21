Phore 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,577.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0369 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $959,901.58 and approximately $1,577.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010746 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006175 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00018209 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,989,240 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

