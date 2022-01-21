Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) to Sell

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Barfresh Food Group stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.86. 852,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,688. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $981.93 million, a PE ratio of -585.66 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Barfresh Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

