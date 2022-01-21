$0.05 EPS Expected for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $211.26 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67,894 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,316,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 909,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMLP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.12. 129,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,595. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $121.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

