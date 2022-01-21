Zacks: Brokerages Expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to Announce $5.73 EPS

Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.95. Steel Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 490.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $16.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $14.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD stock traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.45. 4,176,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,983. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

