SORA Validator Token Price Tops $0.37 on Exchanges (VAL)

SORA Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. SORA Validator Token has a total market capitalization of $151,550.04 and approximately $404,447.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SORA Validator Token Coin Profile

SORA Validator Token (VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 407,694 coins. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SORA Validator Token’s official website is sora.org . The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

SORA Validator Token Coin Trading

