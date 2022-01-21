PlotX Trading Up 109.2% This Week (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlotX has a total market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $510,187.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlotX has traded up 109.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00048975 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006051 BTC.

About PlotX

PLOT is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

