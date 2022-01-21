Novacoin Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $258,649.09 and approximately $861.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,863.71 or 0.99870431 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00091161 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00027282 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00043814 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003138 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $174.84 or 0.00473684 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

