Dero Price Hits $7.61 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Dero coin can now be bought for $7.61 or 0.00020624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $84.79 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dero has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $36,911.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.06 or 0.07119898 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.05 or 0.00314390 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.54 or 0.00868395 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00071791 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009684 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.62 or 0.00470363 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.35 or 0.00266460 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,138,040 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.