Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $315.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will report sales of $315.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $308.90 million and the highest is $321.90 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $321.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on HWC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

HWC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.52. The stock had a trading volume of 646,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,295. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

