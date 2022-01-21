Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.29

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 349188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $888.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $168.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $39,432.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $55,383.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $156,025 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

