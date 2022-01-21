Brokerages Anticipate Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.47. Terreno Realty posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRNO shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 32,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRNO stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.38. The company had a trading volume of 443,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $53.97 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.84 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

