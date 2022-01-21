Position Exchange 1-Day Volume Reaches $26.35 Million (POSI)

Position Exchange (CURRENCY:POSI) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, Position Exchange has traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar. Position Exchange has a market cap of $44.82 million and $26.35 million worth of Position Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Position Exchange coin can currently be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00004979 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00054645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00063697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,623.41 or 0.07107303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,894.52 or 0.99953904 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00060298 BTC.

Position Exchange Coin Profile

Position Exchange’s total supply is 34,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,386,431 coins. Position Exchange’s official Twitter account is @PositionEx

