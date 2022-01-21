Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.00

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 42924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valens Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,695,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

About Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

