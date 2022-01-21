Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) PT Lowered to SEK 33

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 34 to SEK 33 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TLSNY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.22.

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$8.05 on Friday. 126,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,151. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

