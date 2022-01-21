Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 21.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Huntington Bancshares has a payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.18. 2,616,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,625,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 361,530 shares of company stock worth $5,829,021. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

