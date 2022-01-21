Crestwood Equity Partners LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.

Crestwood Equity Partners has raised its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years. Crestwood Equity Partners has a payout ratio of 141.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.6%.

Shares of CEQP traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.93. 717,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,745. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 3.33. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $33.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.97 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CEQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after buying an additional 279,909 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

