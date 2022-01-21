Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to Post -$1.37 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to announce earnings per share of ($1.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.37). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.97) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($4.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($6.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($4.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KOD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.43.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $689,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $101,107.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,776 shares of company stock worth $1,399,020 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOD stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.80. The stock had a trading volume of 38,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.18. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $171.21.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.