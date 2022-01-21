-$0.36 EPS Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($0.80). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.31 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $40,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,030,910 shares of company stock worth $249,050,122. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 90.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NOVA traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.27. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $55.55.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

