Zacks: Brokerages Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to Post $0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $739.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

NASDAQ CENTA traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $44.78. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $36.31 and a one year high of $55.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,003,000 after acquiring an additional 36,548 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

