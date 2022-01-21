Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.08. Sirius XM also posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sirius XM.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,665,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,395,625. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Sirius XM by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 767.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.