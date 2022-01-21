$53.30 Million in Sales Expected for AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will post $53.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $53.59 million. AgroFresh Solutions posted sales of $51.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year sales of $163.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $163.09 million to $163.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $178.34 million, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $180.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,323 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,734. AgroFresh Solutions has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $107.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.89.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

