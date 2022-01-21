Brokerages Expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Celsion reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative net margin of 3,912.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

CLSN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. 35,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.77. Celsion has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Celsion during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Celsion by 181.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Celsion during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Celsion by 44.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 719,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsion by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

