DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $123,629.00

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00055032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00065673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.84 or 0.07045410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,919.33 or 1.00592516 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00061490 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

