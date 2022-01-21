Coldstack Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $300,079.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00002864 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00055032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00065673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.84 or 0.07045410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,919.33 or 1.00592516 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00061490 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

