Aviva PLC Sells 75,787 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,391,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,787 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $73,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $31,698,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.09. The stock had a trading volume of 282,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,444,490. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.23.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

