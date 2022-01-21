ParkinGo Price Tops $0.0739 on Top Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $7,123.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0739 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00091925 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,257.74 or 0.99793013 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00028191 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00040554 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.99 or 0.00474699 BTC.

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

