Brokerages Expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) to report $1.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $3.48 million. Celldex Therapeutics posted sales of $3.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full year sales of $5.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $7.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.00 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 891.70%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $413,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,923 shares of company stock worth $1,463,359 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,133,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,191,000 after purchasing an additional 433,120 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,180,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,717,000 after purchasing an additional 217,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,031,000 after purchasing an additional 217,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,970,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 172,079 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,384,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLDX stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 39,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,803. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 2.72. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.78.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

