Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.71 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will announce sales of $62.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.30 million and the highest is $66.30 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $64.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $270.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $265.20 million to $274.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $305.50 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $320.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSII. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter worth $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.11. 19,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 0.94. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

