Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $6.01 Million in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 3.2% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 85.0% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 366.7% during the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 43,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,910,000 after acquiring an additional 34,520 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 64.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 39.6% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $315.99 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.50 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.45.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 486,640 shares of company stock valued at $161,277,754. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.38.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

