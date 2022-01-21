First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $35.85

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.85 and traded as low as $35.63. First Farmers and Merchants shares last traded at $35.63, with a volume of 300 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26.

First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFMH)

First Farmers & Merchants Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through First Farmers & Merchants Bank, it engages in the provision of commercial and mortgage banking services. It also offers community lending services. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Columbia, TN.

