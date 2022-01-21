Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.06

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 5235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.91.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $622.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.91 million. Nabtesco had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 29.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nabtesco Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

