Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $84.97

Shares of Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.97 ($1.16) and traded as high as GBX 101.80 ($1.39). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 99.50 ($1.36), with a volume of 8,148 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58. The company has a market capitalization of £27.07 million and a P/E ratio of -32.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 85.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 98.27.

About Vianet Group (LON:VNET)

Vianet Group plc provides actionable management information and business insights through combining data from cloud based Internet of Things solutions. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The Smart Zone segment designs, develops, sells, and rents fluid monitoring equipment to pub and hospitality industry.

