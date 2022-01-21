Zacks: Analysts Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover G-III Apparel Group.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 29.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 66.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 22,539 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,471. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.81.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.