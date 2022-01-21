Brokerages Expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. GasLog Partners posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $80.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

GLOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GasLog Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter worth $186,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter worth $188,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 220.4% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 46,499 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 43.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOP stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,381. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 2.90%.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

