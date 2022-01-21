$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. GasLog Partners reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GasLog Partners.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $80.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLOP. Jefferies Financial Group raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

NYSE GLOP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,381. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The company has a market cap of $209.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 2.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GasLog Partners by 30.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 277,391 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 58.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 438,052 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,378,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at $1,600,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.