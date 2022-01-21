Ether Zero Price Up 97.1% This Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 123.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 97.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $318,977.45 and $5,622.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,744.81 or 0.07184237 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00073611 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ETZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.