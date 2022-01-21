Garlicoin Hits Market Cap of $3.73 Million (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0568 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $11,035.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar.

About Garlicoin

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 65,668,728 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

