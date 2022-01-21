NU (NYSE:NU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.34

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 324529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

NU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth about $126,258,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth about $255,925,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth about $3,571,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth about $85,704,000.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

