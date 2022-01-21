SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.05

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 38965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

A number of research firms recently commented on STKL. dropped their price objective on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $547.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.76 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in SunOpta by 63.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 542,700 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SunOpta by 12.3% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 153,311 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in SunOpta by 204.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 858,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in SunOpta by 40.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,233,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 355,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

