SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.05

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 38965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.
A number of research firms recently commented on STKL. dropped their price objective on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $547.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in SunOpta by 63.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 542,700 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SunOpta by 12.3% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 153,311 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in SunOpta by 204.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 858,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in SunOpta by 40.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,233,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 355,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
See Also: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.