E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 6,705 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $133.03 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $235.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.29%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.31.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

