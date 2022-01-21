Tobam Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tobam raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,174 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Benchmark boosted their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

