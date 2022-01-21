Hall Private Wealth Advisors Has $7.96 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,292 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 113,994 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 5.1% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after purchasing an additional 87,046 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 97,982 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $53.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $224.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

