$275.78 Million in Sales Expected for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will report $275.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $275.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $276.40 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $220.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.36.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $17.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $310.99. The stock had a trading volume of 41,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,746. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $415.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.66. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

