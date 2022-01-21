BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives $34.99 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.22.

BP has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BP from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at $5,316,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in BP by 7.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,286 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in BP by 7.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in BP by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 64,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BP by 6.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,696 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.69. 1,350,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,606,799. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.78. BP has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BP will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. BP’s payout ratio is 66.84%.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

