Brokerages Set Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Target Price at $28.75

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

BLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 7th.

BLI traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 57,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $83.37.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director James Rothman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 20,704 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

