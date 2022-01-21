Crown (CRW) Price Hits $0.0367

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0367 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $12,549.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crown has traded 25% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,205.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.93 or 0.00876638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.22 or 0.00267557 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00024921 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004193 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,916,276 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

