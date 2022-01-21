Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.01

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and traded as high as $13.20. Astronics shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 1,703 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $391.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.