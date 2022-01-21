Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.57

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and traded as high as $17.92. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust shares last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 203,133 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,669,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,669,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 105.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 671,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 344,233 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 164.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 177,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,096,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 95,808 shares in the last quarter.

